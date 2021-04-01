Governors Island reopens May 1; weekend Brooklyn ferries added

A giant granite scramble on Outlook Hill is seen on Governors Island in New York’s harbor on July 13, 2016.

NEW YORK — As warmer weather and the summer season approach, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday Governors Island will reopen in May.

Governors Island will return to its pre-pandemic season calendar, opening for visitors everyday from May 1 to Oct. 31, according to the mayor and The Trust for Governors Island.

Governors Island ferries will also serve two Brooklyn locations for weekend service: Pier 6 in Brooklyn Bridge Park and Atlantic Basin in Red Hook.

The Brooklyn locations are in addition to the daily Manhattan ferry service.

Ferries will run daily between Battery Maritime Building at 10 South Street and Soissons Landing on the island.

“Governors Island is one of New York City’s crown jewels. It’s the kind of beautiful, open public space that we will rely on to drive our recovery this spring and summer,” said Mayor de Blasio. “I’m grateful to the Trust for making the Island more accessible than ever this year, and the return of their full season will give more New Yorkers than ever a chance to enjoy everything the island has to offer.”

We are thrilled to be able to open Governors Island for its full, six-month public season again this year, and with more access from Brooklyn than ever before,” said Clare Newman, President and CEO of the Trust for Governors Island.

Governors Island will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends and holiday Mondays, including Memorial Day, July 5, Labor Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Visitors must reserve ferry tickets in advance on the Governors Island website.

Round-trip tickets cost $3 for adults. Ferries will also be free for children 12 and under, seniors 65 and older, NYCHA residents, IDNYC holders, current and former military servicemembers and Governors Island members.

Ferries before noon on weekends are also free for all.