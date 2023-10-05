BUFFALO, N.Y. (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is making sure the Bills Mafia can enjoy rooting on its team this weekend.

Ahead of Buffalo’s matchup against Jacksonville in London Sunday morning, the governor directed the state liquor authority to extend the deadline for special permits. That means bars and restaurants can begin serving liquor as early as 8 a.m.

Current laws prohibit them from serving alcohol between 4 and 10 a.m. on Sundays.

Kickoff for the Bills’ international game is set for 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.