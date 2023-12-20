NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – Tolls are supposed to go up on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway in just a few weeks, but that may not be happening on schedule.

Gov. Phil Murphy vetoed the Turnpike Authority’s budget and asked for more information months ago.

Officials said they have sent information over to Murphy. It’s not known if the toll increase will still take effect on Jan. 1.

Tolls are expected to go up by 3%.

