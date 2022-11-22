NEW YORK (PIX11) — After authorities thwarted an attack on a New York City synagogue, there will be added protection at Jewish holy sites through Hanukah, officials said.

This year, there have already been 1,7000 incidents targeting race, religion, and sexual orientation, police said. Gov. Kathy Hochul will be detailing the state’s plan to combat hate crimes at a press conference Tuesday.

Over the weekend, two men were arrested for allegedly threatening to “shoot up” a local synagogue and die doing so, officials said. The suspects were caught with a knife, guns, and a Nazi armband, officials said.

Authorities detected the threat online in social media posts before coordinating a multi-agency plan to stop the threat against the Jewish Community. Detectives scanned platforms for keywords that could lead to an attack.

“They must reckon with the fact that their platforms are being used to spread hate and violence,” Mayor Eric Adams said.

From virtual violence to actual harm, a gay bar in Hell’s Kitchen was targeted in a string of brick attacks. Police said a man is sought for throwing a brick at the front window of VERS on Nith Avenue on three separate occasions. The bar owner said it happened four times, and that he had already installed shatter-proof glass.

The NYPD released photos of the suspect.

“Our LGBTQ+ community should never live in fear of violence or hatred,” Adams tweeted. “We won’t allow harrowing acts like this to continue in our city. We will bring this individual to justice. If you have any information, please contact @NYPDHateCrimes immediately.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).