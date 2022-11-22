NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced new measures to stop hate crimes Tuesday. This comes after police arrested two men for allegedly plotting to shoot synagogues and wreak havoc on the Jewish community.

The Governor signed two bills that aim to prevent hate crimes, promote tolerance, and protect New Yorkers through education and crime prevention. This means there will be increased funding to protect targets of hate crimes and increase surveillance and protection for at-risk communities.

The Governor said, “I really wish we didn’t have to be here today. It is heartbreaking to know that there are acts of violence and hatred that exist throughout our country in our city and our state.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The first piece of legislation mandates that, in addition to other punishments, those found guilty of hate crimes must participate in required training or counseling in prevention and education.

The second establishes a statewide campaign for tolerance, acceptance, and understanding of diversity, including—but not limited to—diversity based on age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression, and diversity based on race, color, creed, sex, ethnicity, national origin, and religion.

The bills are backed by $245 million in federal funding to support homeland security, counter-terrorism etc. Also, nonprofit community groups will be able to apply for grant money to help them beef up security in their organizations.

Gov. Hochul encouraged community-based organizations to apply for the funding available to bolster security and defend against hate crimes and extended the application deadline.