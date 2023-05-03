NEW YORK (PIX11) — Judges across New York State now have more control in setting bail for defendants awaiting trial.

Previously judges were required to choose the least restrictive bail to ensure a defendant would return to court.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the change into law Wednesday morning, along with the new state budget.

“Judges will now have the discretion to consider whether there’s harm to an individual or property. They have other factors that they can weigh,” the governor said.

State Sen. Leader Rob Ortt (R) said the changes are “less than meaningless and will do nothing to curtail rising crime.”

The District Attorneys of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx stood with Gov. Hochul as she signed the third change to the state’s bail laws since they were first overhauled in 2019.

Hochul also approved $170 million in funding for prosecutors across the state and a pay raise for public defenders.

Paul DiGiacomo is the president of the Detectives Endowment Association, representing 18,000 active and retired NYC Detectives.

“The Governor took some of our suggestions. Judicial discretion will protect the citizens we are proud to serve and will protect New York City Detectives. This is step one. There’s a long way to go,“ DiGiacomo told PIX11 News.