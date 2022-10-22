NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams are set to make an announcement regarding subway safety on Saturday at the Grand Central Terminal.

Subway crime, especially violent attacks, has been an ongoing issue. Just in the last few days, there have been several incidents of crime within the subway system.

On Friday, a man who was traveling on the L line at the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues subway station in Bushwick was randomly pushed onto the tracks around 2:45 p.m., according to police. The attack was apparently unprovoked. Luckily, he was not struck by a train.

A man allegedly wearing a ninja outfit slashed another man in the head with a samurai sword near the Park Place and Church Street station around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, sources said. On Wednesday, a man was slashed by an attacker who was harassing the victim’s girlfriend aboard a No. 2 train around 11 p.m. in Manhattan, according to authorities.

Police asked the public for information that could lead to an arrest in connection to the recent subway attacks. They don’t believe the incidents are connected.

Subway crimes are up more than 40% year-over-year, according to data from the NYPD. Commuters getting shoved onto tracks has become almost a weekly occurrence in the last few months. Many straphangers have become scared due to the recent attacks.

“A couple years ago, everyone felt safe taking the trains. Now, it’s like this world has come into some type of chaos,” said subway rider Samantha Diaz.

It hasn’t been specified if Hochul and Adams’ announcement in the afternoon will introduce a new initiative to protect people on the platforms and trains.

