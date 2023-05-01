NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams launched a new partnership on Monday called the Future Housing Initiative aimed to fast-track the completion of 3,000 energy-efficient and all-electric affordable homes in the city by investing $15 million, the governor’s office announced.

The partnership will be funded through the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s $6 billion Clean Energy Fund.

The newly minted initiative will offer building owners and developers up to $10,000 per unit and up to $1.5 million per project to facilitate the construction of “high-performance, all-electric multifamily buildings that will achieve ‘Passive House’ certification, the gold standard for sustainable construction, with drastically reduced energy use and carbon emissions,” according to the news release. Technical assistance will also be available to the development teams. The program will involve 30 projects totaling around 3,000 units.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The 3,000 homes will be a major step in reaching the goals of New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, according to Goc. Hochul’s office, the homes will cut down greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by the year 2050.

“With the Future Housing Initiative, we’re taking a major step forward in our commitment to ensure a more sustainable, affordable, and equitable future for New Yorkers,” Gov. Hochul said. “I’m proud to partner with Mayor Adams on this critical effort, which will help us reach our nation-leading climate goals, improve access to affordable housing in our communities, and build a healthier, greener New York for all.”

Gov. Hochul’s office announced two funding rounds with applications through the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development. $7.5 million is available as of Monday through June 1, and a second round will be in 2024.

“Since day one, our administration’s north star has been connecting New Yorkers to safe, high-quality, affordable homes,” said Mayor Adams. “This new partnership will do all of that and give us the tools to do it even more quickly. In New York, we are tackling the climate crisis head-on, and I want to thank Gov. Hochul for working with us to deliver the greener, cleaner, more prosperous future New Yorkers deserve.”

The initiative builds on the agreement announced in 2021 between NYSERDA and HPD. It combines the two entities’ strengths to support Gov. Hochul’s goal to achieve two million climate-friendly homes by 2030.