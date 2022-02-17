Gov. Hochul cements frontrunner status in quest for full term

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is officially the top choice of the New York State Democratic Party.

It is a meteoric rise for the one-time congresswoman and lieutenant governor, who rose to power last August when Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned amid scandal.

“The party’s designee and our nominee, Gov. Kathy Hochul,” thundered New York Democratic Party Chair Jay Jacobs from a stage inside the Times Square Sheridan.

Hochul received about 85% of votes at the Democratic Party State Convention.

The hall was filled with top Democratic leaders from across the state both past and present, including Hillary Clinton, who called on her party to come together to defeat Republicans.

Both New York United States senators were present, as was Mayor Eric Adams.

Adams urged the party to come together around the idea of moving out of the pandemic and out of the current crime wave. He has had recent high-profile disagreements with tops state leaders over the state’s bail reform law.

“Let’s build a stronger equitable state for the state of New York,” Adams said.

Brooklyn Congressman Hakeem Jefferies — a rising star in Democratic leadership — gave a speech that roused the crowd.

“We need to keep the people’s House,” he said. “We need a Democrat in the statehouse, we keep a Democrat in the White House and we keep the Republicans in the dog house.”

Not on the stage? The two men who also hope to be governor.

Both Long Island Congressman Tom Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams only got to make private pitches to fellow elected officials — each seemed to know the this is how it would go.

“We know that with the way the party is run it’s all about protecting the incumbent so this is all pageantry for the incumbent,” Williams said.

He received 12% of the nominating votes.

Both Suozzi and Williams will not have to petition to get on the primary ballot. Neither is conceding.