NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gov. Kathy Hocul announced on Monday a list of improvements made to state and local roads in 2023.

More than 1,500 lane miles of state and local highways were improved and 2,800 bridges were replaced or improved last year, according to Gov. Hochul. The governor also stated that 1.1 million potholes were filled across the city.

The projects by the New York State Department of Transportation and Thruway Authority represented a more than $2.4 billion investment in New York’s roads and bridges, Gov. Hochul said.

“During this construction season, we put the pedal to the metal on our record-setting efforts to modernize New York’s transportation network and improve travel all across the state,” Governor Hochul said. “These paving and bridge projects will provide motorists in every corner of this state with a smoother ride while also helping to ensure that our transportation network can be among the most resilient and sustainable in the nation.”

Additionally, the state Thruway Authority reinvested $78.3 million to reconstruct or rehabilitate more than 162 lane miles of the Thruway system. Safety enhancements were also made, including guide rail repairs, line striping, signage, and drainage improvements, officials said.

