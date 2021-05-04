Gov Ball 2021: Are NYers ready for the return of live music festivals?

A New York City music festival that normally draws more than 100,000 people started ticket sales Tuesday for its September 2021 event.

Governors Ball announced its line up and is scheduled to be at Citi Field from Sept. 24 to 26. In years past the multiday music festival was in June on Randall’s Island. It was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even with changes, some New Yorkers are excited for the festival’s return.

“A little bit of dancing, some good weather, some good music — I think everyone could use that right now,” Astoria resident Mikey Patterson said.

Organizers have pledged the music festival will follow all COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Dr. David Hirschwerk, an infectious disease doctor with Northwell Health, said he is optimistic vaccination numbers will be up and COVID-19 rates will be dramatically down in September.

“The good news is that it is an outside event and that anything that can be done outside is always safer than something that could be done inside,” Dr. Hirschwerk said.

Due to the event being several months away, organizers noted they don’t know yet if masks, vaccination cards or negative COVID-19 testing proof will be needed.

Even with safety precautions in place, not everyone is ready for a huge gathering.

“I’d rather wait to the end of the year, 2022 maybe,” Nick Makedon said in Astoria.

Joshua Suber-Felder loves live music, but said he will hang onto his mask.

“I’m ready, but for my health I’m still going to carry a mask even though the rates are probably going to go down,” he said.

Artists scheduled to appear include Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion and Ellie Goulding.

“Especially after the year that we had, it’s definitely something I’d be into,” Mikey Patterson said.