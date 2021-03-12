Google offers New Yorkers training for tech careers

NEW YORK — A free tech training course for New Yorkers is being powered by Google for those interested in working in tech, no degree or experience needed.

Lisa Gevelber runs “Grow with Google” in New York City. She says the tech giant is providing four industry-recognized certificates for anyone who has a computer and desire for a paycheck in tech, especially those who live in underserved communities.

“Google and so many other employers have been missing out on so much diverse and non-traditional talent out there,” she told PIX11 News Thursday. “Right now, there’s over one million open jobs in these career fields.”



The four career fields Gevelber refers to are:

IT Support

Data Analytics

User Experience Design

Project Management.

Once the three-to-six month online course is completed, Google will then match graduates with employers.



“These certificates aren’t just for Google, we have 130 employers right in New York, eager to hire graduates.”

Students at community colleges can also take advantage.

And for those who want to work directly with Google, they’re looking for 100 apprentices, most of them right here in New York.

There is an application process, but those who are selected will get paid training and a job.