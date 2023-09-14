Police are searching for a man wanted for an attempted sexual assault that happened in Brooklyn on Aug. 28. (Credit: DCPI)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a man wanted for an attempted sexual assault that happened in Brooklyn on Aug. 28, according to the NYPD.

A 36-year-old woman was walking on Clarkson Avenue when the suspect approached her and started talking to her around 9:40 p.m., police said. The suspect then shoved her to the ground, climbed on top of her, and choked her, according to authorities.

Bystanders then intervened, helping the woman, police said. The man fled on foot eastbound on Clarkson Avenue.

The victim had minor injuries and refused medical attention, police said.

Police described the suspect as 5’5″ with long, black hair in dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, brown pants, and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

