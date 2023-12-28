TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — People have some business to take care of before the new year begins.

It is time to say good riddance to all your troubles and wish for the best.

It has become an annual tradition in the city leading up to the New Year to visit the area before the major festivities.

Everyone will be looking up as the ball drops. Before that happens, the focus is on the ground.

Crews are finalizing logistics for the crowds and broadcast performances.

On Thursday, the Times Square Alliance hosted the annual day of good riddance.

People made a list on special paper of things they did not want to carry into 2023. It takes magic to make trouble disappear.

People wanted to release fear, hatred, and intolerance.

Through Friday you can go to the plaza at 45th Street and write a wish on a piece of confetti that will fly at midnight.