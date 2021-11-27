Good news: French bulldog Stella reunited with family after Thanksgiving burglary

Police are looking for Stella, a 4-year-old French bulldog that was stolen from a home in Huntington, New York on Nov. 25, 2021. (Credit: SCPD)

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. — In a Thanksgiving miracle, a Long Island family’s beloved French bulldog was returned to Saturday after being stolen in a burglary on Thanksgiving.

The dog, Stella, was spotted on Rhoddendron Drive in Center Moriches, police said, and was returned to her owners.

The investigation into the burglary continues, police said.

The suspect entered the home on Robin Lane in Huntington some time between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. and took the 4-year-old dog, named Stella, as well as a PlayStation 5, according to authorities.