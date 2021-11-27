Good news: French bulldog Stella reunited with family after Thanksgiving burglary

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
stella, a 4-year-old French bulldog that was stolen from a Long Island home

Police are looking for Stella, a 4-year-old French bulldog that was stolen from a home in Huntington, New York on Nov. 25, 2021. (Credit: SCPD)

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. — In a Thanksgiving miracle, a Long Island family’s beloved French bulldog was returned to Saturday after being stolen in a burglary on Thanksgiving.

The dog, Stella, was spotted on Rhoddendron Drive in Center Moriches, police said, and was returned to her owners.

The investigation into the burglary continues, police said.

The suspect entered the home on Robin Lane in Huntington some time between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. and took the 4-year-old dog, named Stella, as well as a PlayStation 5, according to authorities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

L.I. elementary school gives back for Thanksgiving

LI community comes together to feed homeless before Thanksgiving

‘He told me I was special’: Babylon HS alumni make sex abuse allegations against coaches, teachers

Paws of War helps veterans get training for their dogs

Suffolk DA-elect Ray Tierney talks gangs, guns and bail reform

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online
Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter