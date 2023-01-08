NEW YORK (PIX11) — Good news is coming for subway riders in need of a bathroom.

Eighteen bathrooms at nine subway stations around New York City are set to reopen on Monday morning, MTA officials said Sunday. The bathrooms — one male and one female at each of the nine stations — will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. They’ll be closed for cleaning from noon to 1 p.m.

“The pandemic created many challenges to providing faster, cleaner, safer service in the transit system,” New York City Transit President Richard Davey said. “But as ridership continues to rebound, we’re pleased to provide relief to customers by reopening some bathrooms across the transit system. When customers have got to go on the go, we’ve now got them covered at select stations.”

While they were closed, the MTA worked to install motion-activated faucets, new hand dryers and new lighting, officials said. Workers also did deep cleaning, painted ceilings and installed new tile grout.

The bathrooms will reopen at the following stations:

161 St–Yankee Stadium

14 St–Union Sq

East 180 St

42 St–Bryant Park

Jay St–MetroTech

Kings Highway

Jackson Hts–Roosevelt Av

Forest Hills–71 Av

Fulton St