UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Some tenants are saying that their leases aren’t being renewed, and that they’ve been receiving notices to vacate their apartments, even though they’ve never been behind in rent, or been problem tenants.

Their situation is part of a larger effort to get what’s called “Good Cause” eviction legislation passed at the New York Statehouse. On Wednesday, fair housing advocates called for the legislation to be passed in this year’s legislative session, and they highlighted the plights of individual tenants.

Vivian Smith was one of them. At a news conference and rally in front of a residential building on University Avenue, she spoke about receiving notice recently that she had to leave the apartment in which she’s lived for nearly three decades.

“My husband had two strokes. I was in the hospital when we got the eviction notice,” said Smith, a COVID survivor who was being treated for the virus when she was told she had to leave her home.

She said her landlord won’t give an explanation.

“They want us out after 28 years. We were never late with rent, never caused trouble. We want to know why. And we want them stopped,” she said.

They can be stopped if Good Cause Eviction legislation gets passed in Albany, Hudith Goldiner, a lead attorney at the city’s Legal Aid Society, said.

“Good Cause helps families because a landlord can’t evict you because you complained [about something],” she said. “It has to be for a good reason.”

New York City Councilmember Pierina Sanchez is leading an effort in the city to get the legislation adopted.

Because of a city ordinance, the city council can’t pass “Good Cause ” legislation here. It has to be done at the state level.

“Good Cause legislation would give [renters] the right to lease renewal,” Sanchez said, “and just like all the rent regulated renters in New York, [any] eviction [would be] only for a good cause.”

In the last year or so, the cities of Albany, Hudson, Kingston, Newburgh, and Poughkeepsie have adopted “Good Cause” Eviction laws. So the city surrounding the statehouse has in place legislation that the state assembly and senate are now considering. Assemblymember Yudelka Tapia is sponsoring the bill.

“I was evicted one time,” she said at the Wednesday news conference, adding that she therefore knows how some tenants feel.

At the demonstration, one of the biggest property owners and managers named by protesters was Glacier Equities. The real estate private equity firm released a detailed statement that explained that since late 2020, it has purchased a variety of buildings that are officially listed by the city as co-operative apartment buildings.

By definition, and by law, Glacier pointed out, those properties are required to be owned, rather than rented, by tenants, and that the former sponsor of the buildings had illegally sublet co-op apartments to tenants.

In its statement, Glacier said that it “has worked with countless tenants to provide relocation assistance, extended leases with zero rent increases, waived hundreds of thousands of dollars in rent owed, and most importantly, has offered every tenant and their families the opportunity to buy their own apartments at insider discounted prices.”

Also, the statement said, in part, “any tenant who is directly communicating and in active discussions with us about relocation or purchasing, and who is current on rent will not be evicted.”

New York State adopted an eviction moratorium during the pandemic. The moratorium expired last month. Housing advocates said the lack of a moratorium makes it all the more important that the “Good Cause” eviction legislation be passed before the legislative session ends in June.