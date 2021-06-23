NEW JERSEY — “Chunk,” the missing golden retriever, has been retrieved.

The 3-year-old rescue dog was back home and comfy on his couch Tuesday night unlike in the Barnegat Bay in New Jersey where he was found earlier that morning.

“Two women who were jogging saw him, they tried to approach him, but he ran from them and jumped into the water. They then flagged down a man in a boat fishing nearby,” said his owner Marie Zangara.

That’s when the rescue mission began.

“We positioned our boat and got the line ready, put the line around the dog and tied it to docks,” said New Jersey State Trooper Ryan Koehler.

After some teamwork, the NJ state troopers and fisherman managed to get “Chunk” safely to shore where his owners and other golden retriever buddy, “Rylee,” were waiting.

Before Tuesday’s reunion, “Chunk” was missing for two weeks.

Marie and Jim Zangara plastered posters all over Ocean County and on social media.

“I thought he got hit by a car or stuck somewhere he couldn’t get out or someone had even taken him,” said Zangara.

The last place they expected to find him was swimming in a bay.

Now that “Chunk” is back home with his family, the Zangaras said they’ll all be able to enjoy the outdoors together again after he’s well rested.

They’ll also keep a closer eye on him so he doesn’t wander off again.

“To see him today, we were just overjoyed,” the family said.