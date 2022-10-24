NEW YORK (PIX11) — People hungry for nostalgia can pull up a chair at an upcoming “Golden Girls” restaurant in New York.

Golden Girls Kitchen, a pop-up restaurant, is set to launch in mid-November. It will be open Wednesday-Sunday at Skorpios NYC on East 54th Street. Tickets are available starting at $40.

Tickets include a 90-minute reservation. Visitors also get their choice of a Golden Main and a slice of cheesecake. The menu will have a number of dessert choices. There will also be cocktails and mocktails inspired by the show.

It’s not just about the food. People can take pictures in Blanche’s Boudoir, or snap pics of themselves using the girls’ yellow kitchen phone.

There will also be a drag brunch each Sunday in January through March.

This won’t be the first “Golden Girls” restaurant experience in New York. Michael J. LaRue, longtime friend of the late “Golden Girls” star Rue McClanahan, previously opened a cafe in her honor. It closed back in November of 2017.

