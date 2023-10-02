BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing jewelry and cash from a parked car on Grand Street in Brooklyn on Sept. 12.

One of the suspects broke the driver’s side window and stole a gold chain worth around $50,000 and $9,632 in cash, according to authorities. The other suspect acted as a lookout, police said.

The suspects then fled southbound on Bushwick Avenue in a gray minivan, according to authorities.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

