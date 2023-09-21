NEW YORK (PIX11) — A GoFundMe has been set up by the family of 1-year-old Nicholas Feliz-Dominici who allegedly died from Fentanyl exposure at a Bronx daycare last week.

“Hello, I’m Otoniel and Zoila, we are the parents of Nicholas, our son was a happy, cheerful, intelligent, kind, curious, affectionate child, all the words to describe the most beautiful and tender thing would not be enough to describe our son,” said Otoniel Feliz Samboy, Dominici’s father, on the GoFundMe page.

“Our family lost one of their most valuable treasures last Friday, September 15th when he was under the care of a daycare in the Bronx.”

Dominici was exposed to fentanyl at Divino Nino day care, where three other children — two boys and an 8-month-old girl — had to be rushed to the hospital with suspected drug overdoses.

Federal prosecutors said the day care, run by 36-year-old Grei Mendez, housed a major drug operation. Mendez is set to appear in front of a judge Thursday morning accused of fentanyl poisoning four children.

The owner allegedly called her husband and another person several times before calling 911, according to a federal complaint. Mendez and her husband’s cousin, Carlisto Acevedo Brito, are facing federal charges.

