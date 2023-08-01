Brooklyn, N.Y. (PIX11) – A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of O’Shae Sibley, a gay Black man who was stabbed to death on Saturday outside a Brooklyn gas station.

“We are raising funds for his homegoing service to help cover costs due to this untimely and undeserved hate crime incident that cut my son’s life down,” Jake Kelly, Sibley’s father, wrote on the GoFundMe page. “O’shae was not only the glue to this family, he was a great dancer… his spirit lit up every room he stepped in.”

Authorities said Sibley and his friends got into a fight with another group before he was stabbed to death near the Mobil gas station at 1921 Coney Island Ave. in Midwood at around 11:15 p.m. Witnesses said Sibley and his friends were vogueing and dancing outside the gas station when another customer told them to stop because he found it offensive. Police have identified the suspect as a 17-year-old male.

Witnesses said the teen made anti-LGBTQ comments before stabbing 28-year-old Sibley. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the attack.

When the police arrived at the scene, they found Sibley with a stab wound to his abdomen. He was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved, the NYPD said.

Mayor Eric Adams on Monday called the stabbing a hate crime.

“When you have an incident like we saw over the weekend, with this young man who was experiencing that hate crime, and we will find the person responsible, it shakes our confidence,” said Adams.

Sibley was a dancer who performed in an LGBTQ dance troupe, according to his family. His dance troupe, The Ailey organization, released the following statement.

“The Ailey organization mourns the tragic death of O’Shae Sibley, who was a cherished and devoted participant in our Ailey Extension program of dance classes. O’Shae had incredible energy in the studio and was loved by instructors and fellow students.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, $13,646 has been raised for Sibley’s family, exceeding the $10,000 goal.

No arrests have been made, as of Tuesday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

This story comprises reporting from PIX11 News reporters James Ford, Mira Wassef, and Nicole Johnson.