NEW YORK (PIX11) — A donation campaign has been set up for the two young children of Azsia Johnson, who was shot and killed Wednesday night. The 20-year-old mother was pushing her 3-month-old daughter in a stroller when the attack happened.

Johnson’s mother, Lisa Desort, said her daughter had a long history of domestic violence with her ex, the infant’s father. Johnson was living in a domestic violence shelter and feared for life, her mother told PIX11 News on Thursday.

“She was a wonderful mother,” Desort said. “She dressed them in brand new clothes, wanted nothing but the best for her children.”

The GoFundMe, set up my Johnson’s cousin, Sharon Bell, will “go directly to her two children and immediate family.”

“As you can imagine, my family and I are absolutely devastated and we remain in a state of shock,” Bell wrote.

The campaign has raised nearly $7,000 since being posted Thursday. Click here to contribute.

There have been no arrests in Johnson’s death. An NYPD investigation is ongoing.