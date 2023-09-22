UPPER WEST SIDE, N.Y. (PIX11) – The Riverside Park goats are heading home for the winter.

The animals spent the warmer months on the Upper West Side to help clear invasive plants from the steep western slopes of the park’s forest.

The area is nearly inaccessible to human gardeners because of the aggressive growth.

The goats are estimated to have eaten about 7,000 pounds of invasive growth.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.