Glitch on NYS unemployment site fixed for users trying to certify claims

(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Labor experienced a glitch over the weekend that caused trouble for folks trying to certify their benefits online and over the phone.
According to the department’s Twitter account, the issue was resolved but the volume of New Yorkers claiming benefits is high so the website may be slower than usual.
The NYSDOL said if you are still experiencing issues online, try clearing your internet browser’s cache or try a different device. You can also use the automated phone lines by calling 888-581-5812 for UI claims or 833-324-0366 for PUA claims.
Certifications can be made for benefits last week through Saturday, April 24.