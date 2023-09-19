THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for suspects after a 2-year-old girl was hit by a motorbike in the Bronx on Aug. 26.

It happened inside Pelham Bay Park while the toddler was with her family, according to authorities. Police said the suspects were speeding when they struck the child.

The girl suffered lacerations, bleeding and pain in her right leg, police said. She was rushed to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.

The suspects fled the park on the bike and on foot.

