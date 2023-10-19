THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 14-year-old girl has been charged with murder after she allegedly stabbed her co-conspirator during a scooter robbery in the Bronx, sources said.

A man was found unconscious near East 170th Street and Morris Avenue with a stab wound to his groin on Tuesday, according to the NYPD. Police said the man, later identified as 35-year-old Jose Valarezo, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police later arrested the teenager in connection with Valarezo’s death. She’s been charged with murder, manslaughter, robbery, grand larceny, petit larceny, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property.

Sources told PIX11 News that five suspects were attempting to steal a scooter when an alarm went off. People came outside to try to stop them, which is when a fight broke out, sources said.

The 14-year-old swung her weapon too far back during the fight, stabbing Valarezo in the groin, according to sources.

Three suspects are still on the loose in connection to the scooter robbery, sources said.

