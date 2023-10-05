THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for three suspects wanted in the assault of a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx on Oct. 2.

The teenager got into an argument with the three suspects on Ford Street around 5:45 p.m. that became physical, according to authorities. Police said the girl was pepper-sprayed, punched and kicked and slashed in the back of the head.

The teenager refused medical attention. The suspects fled on Webster Avenue.

