Editor’s note: The NYPD previously said the victim was 10 years old. The story has been updated to reflect the correct age.

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A woman died after she was struck by a train in Queens Tuesday morning, according to the NYPD.

The victim, who is believed to be 18 or 19 years old, was standing on the E train platform at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue subway station, police said. She then fell onto the tracks just as a train was pulling into the station, according to authorities.

Police believe the woman suffered a medical episode before falling onto the tracks.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

E, F and R trains are experiencing extensive delays due to the incident, according to the MTA.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.