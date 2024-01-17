EAST HARLEM, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl in East Harlem, according to the NYPD.

The incident happened near 3rd Avenue and East 122nd Street on Jan. 6 around 9 p.m., police said.

The man allegedly met the girl through an online app, according to authorities.

Police said the girl was taken by EMS to a local hospital for evaluation. The suspect fled the scene, according to authorities.

