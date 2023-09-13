SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. (PIX11) — Rodney Harrison, the police commissioner of Suffolk County, confirmed Wednesday that he’s adding two investigators to the Gilgo Beach task force to investigate whether other missing sex workers in the county could have been tied to accused serial killer Rex Heuermann.

Harrison told PIX11 News the central question will be: “How many sex workers are still missing in Suffolk County and what are their potential ties to Rex Heuermann?”

Harrison added the two detectives will branch out to investigate sex workers missing in Nassau County and New York City’s five boroughs, after their initial probe is finished in Suffolk County.

The police commissioner promised to make the Gilgo Beach serial killer investigation a prime focus of his administration when he took over the helm of the Suffolk County Police Department in December 2021.

Harrison joined forces with Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney, who is now preparing to prosecute Heuermann for three of the original Gilgo Four murder victims found on Ocean Parkway in December 2010.

The New York State Police and FBI have been crucial partners on the task force, along with the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department.

Six other sets of remains were eventually discovered on the parkway and they are still being investigated for potential ties to Heuermann or another alleged killer.

Heuermann, a married father of two from Massapequa Park in Nassau County, was marking his 60th birthday Wednesday behind bars at the Suffolk County Jail in Riverhead.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to the murders and is frustrating law enforcement with his refusal to answer questions.