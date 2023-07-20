NEW YORK (PIX11) — The investigation into the Gilgo Beach murders has spread beyond New York to South Carolina and Las Vegas. And Suffolk County police have confirmed they’re now taking a closer look at the deaths of four sex workers in Atlantic City in 2006 to determine if there is any link to the suspect in the Gilgo Beach murders.

The probe widens as the alleged serial killer, Rex Heuermann, remains on suicide watch in Suffolk County, charged with the murders of three sex workers and is a prime suspect in the death of a fourth. He has entered a plea of not guilty to the charges.

According to police, DNA and other evidence have linked Heuermann to the Gilgo Beach murders. Investigators said his wife of 27 years unknowingly helped crack the case through DNA on strands of her hair found on bodies and tape used in the killings. Asa Ellerup told authorities she was shocked, caught totally off guard, and embarrassed when she learned her 59-year-old architect husband was the suspected serial killer. She has since filed for divorce. Their two adult children said they were blindsided by their father’s arrest.

Their shock mirrors that of Kerri Rawson, whose father was the so-called BTK killer in Kansas more than a decade ago. He’s serving life in prison for 10 murders. His daughter shared her moment of grief on the PIX11 Morning News.

“When the FBI knocked on my door, it was the last thing I would imagine,” Rawson said. “He basically said ‘your dad is BTK.’ I tried to alibi my dad. I was defending him. I was going into shock. It was the most insane few hours of my life.”

The investigation into the haunting Gilgo Beach murders has so far uncovered much evidence, from a search of Heuermann’s storage unit in Amityville and his home in Massapequa Park, where police found more than 200 guns.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, during a taping for this week’s PIX on Politics program, spoke of the intense probe.

“The investigation is ongoing,” Blakeman said. “The task force is working very hard using technology, they’re using science and good old-fashioned detective work.”

Nicole Brass, a former escort, said she feared for her life after having dinner with the accused serial killer back in 2015. On the Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation show, Brass said Heuermann suddenly asked her if she heard of the Gilgo Beach murders.

“He began talking about what he thought, in a way he just wanted to talk about the murders,” Brass said. “His body language changed, like he was picturing it all again and wanted to talk about it. It was weird, almost like the victims didn’t matter. He said they were all sex workers anyway.”

The woman said she turned down Heuermann’s offer to take her to his home. With a sigh of relief, she said, “I’m glad I trusted my gut. Glad I got out of there. I don’t know what might have happened if I went back with him.”

Brass claimed Heuermann “got off” talking about the murders. And she said she dated him to make money to support her then opioid addiction.

The lawyer representing Heuermann’s wife issued a statement appealing for privacy, saying the family is going through a “devastating time,” and developments are taking an “emotional toll” on all of them.