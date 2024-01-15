NEW YORK (PIX11) – Gilgo Beach suspect Rex Heuermann is expected to be charged with a fourth count of murder, according to sources.

Sources told PIX11 News the charge is believed to be in connection with the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes. Brainard-Barnes, who went missing in 2007, was discovered with a belt around her neck that had the initials “WH” on it, prosecutors previously said.

It was revealed in court that Heuermann’s grandfather was named William.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office will be holding a news conference on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. to announce a major development in the case against Heuermann.

Heuermann is currently charged with murder in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello and Megan Waterman. He is the prime suspect in Brainard-Barnes’ death, according to officials.

