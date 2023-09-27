RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) — Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann spoke briefly in court Wednesday, telling a Suffolk County judge he’s been reviewing all the evidence prosecutors have presented to his defense team since his arrest on July 13.

“I’ve been averaging two to three hours a day,” Heuermann, who is accused in three murders, told Judge Timothy Mazzei in a clear voice.

“I’m allowed up to four hours,” he said of the review time he’s been allotted in jail.

Sporting a fresh haircut, dark suit jacket, and beige khakis, the 60-year-old Heuermann and his team received an additional 5,000 documents Wednesday morning relating to the disappearance and murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello and Megan Waterman.

Heuermann is also the prime suspect in a fourth murder, Gilgo Four victim Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

The sisters of Barthelemy and Brainard-Barnes attended the hearing Wednesday.

The new evidence turned over also features “walk through” videos of searches at Heuermann’s home in Massapequa Park, along with information relating to searches at his storage units in Amityville, his Manhattan office, and seizure of vehicles.

The prosecution also turned over DNA evidence relating to mitochondrial genetic material taken from a pizza crust outside Heuermann’s Midtown office.