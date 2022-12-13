THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — New York Giants’ star rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux made a surprise visit to C.S. 55 in the South Bronx on his day off and earned a new nickname in the process.

This time of the year you can refer to the Giants linebacker as ‘Santa Thibodeaux.’

“It’s always a blessing when you can really give back to the community,” Thibodeaux told PIX11 News. “For me, coming to New York now and have these connections with these schools and be able to come in and do these things for these kids. It’s life-changing.”

Thanks to Thibodeaux’s Jream Foundation and Toys for Tots, more than 200 toys were handed out in the poorest congressional district in the country.

Many of the kids in the C.S. 55 auditorium have never seen Thibodeaux in action at MetLife Stadium, but they will remember what the NFL rookie did for them this holiday season.

“This is something that is close to my heart. To be here and experience it with the kids and I know the parents are going to appreciate it a lot,” Thibodeaux explained. “Just being able to do it, it always feels good.”

During the giveaway, Thibodeaux was asked by a middle schooler if he’s played in the Super Bowl before. Thibodeaux responded by saying we’re trying to this year.

The Giants can improve their chances of getting to the Super Bowl with a win against Washington this weekend. The last time two teams played, it ended in a 20-20 tie.