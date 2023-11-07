LODI, N.J. (PIX11) — Xavier McKinney is a taker on the field as the starting safety for the New York Giants. But off the field he is a giver, making the holiday season so much nicer for 200 New Jersey families.

McKinney hosted an inaugural turkey giveaway at the American Eagle Food Pantry in Lodi on Tuesday.

McKinney and some of his Giants teammates passed out turkeys and all the fixings, including veggies, potatoes, stuffing and much more. In return, they received a long line of smiles and gratitude.

PIX11’s Marc Malusis spoke one-on-one with McKinney about turkey, charity, and what it means to give back — and even some football. McKinney was critical of his coaching staff after the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and cleared the air in their interview.

