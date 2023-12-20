MORRISTOWN, N.J. (PIX11) – Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito spent his Tuesday eating pizza and meeting fans in New Jersey.

DeVito’s visit to Coniglio’s Old Fashioned in Morristown almost didn’t happen after a back-and-forth between the restaurant’s owner and DeVito’s agent, Sean Stellato.

The owner posted on Instagram Sunday, saying Stellato doubled the price for DeVito’s appearance from $10,000 to $20,000 after the Giants won over the Packers. Stellato, though, said the two sides never signed a contract, according to reports.

In the end, DeVito showed up for free.

