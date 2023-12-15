NEW YORK (PIX11) – Giant spiders that are native to East Asia are headed toward the tri-state area, according got a Rutgers University ecologist.

Joro spiders have already been spotted in Maryland, Oklahoma, Tennessee and other states. The ecologist said the spiders can grow up to eight inches long and get around by riding on the wind with their webs.

The spiders, though, aren’t a threat to humans. They prefer bugs, mosquitoes and other spiders, scientists said.

They also prefer to be outdoors, so you most likely won’t find one in your home, according to ecologists.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.