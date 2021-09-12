Get your COVID vaccination proof ready, NYC: Key to NYC Pass enforcement set to begin

People use New York’s new “Excelsior Pass” app, a so-called “vaccine passport,” that people can download to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. (NY Governor’s Press Office via AP, File)

NEW YORK — Enforcement of the city’s Key to NYC vaccine requirement for all workers and patrons of New York businesses will begin Monday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said civilian inspectors from 13 city agencies will help enforce the law, which requires proof of vaccination at restaurants, clubs and bars, fitness centers, gyms, pools, movie theaters, concert venues, museums and aquariums, sports arenas and more.

“Inspectors will come out, make sure the check-in procedure’s going right with the ID and the vaccination proof, making sure the business has posters up or other notices up,” de Blasio said Thursday.

The inspectors will be from: DCWP, DEP, DOB, DOHMH, DOT, Parks, FDNY, HPD, OSE, SCOUT, Sheriff’s Office, TLC and DSNY.

People ages 12 and up will be required to show proof of vaccination for entrance at many New York City locations.

“We’re going to make sure everyone’s safe, that’s the key because it’s what will give people confidence,” de Blasio said. “It’ll give them confidence in each business they go to, confidence in the comeback of New York City. It’s going to help us overcome COVID once and for all.”