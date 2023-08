THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – More than 500 backpacks are being given out in the Bronx Friday ahead of the new school year.

Assemblywoman Latoya Joyner is hosting a back-to-school event from noon to 3 p.m. at the Reverend T. Wendell Foster Recreation Center.

The center is located on Jerome Avenue near East 164th Street.

You have to bring your child to get a free backpack.