NEW YORK (PIX11) — A debris spill on the Manhattan-bound George Washington Bridge caused extensive traffic delays during the Monday morning commute.

Drivers were urged to avoid the bridge even hours after the incident, with delays of up to three hours reported as of 8:15 a.m. AIR11 was over the scene, where near-standstill traffic stretched back for miles from the bridge.

The Manhattan-bound lanes of the upper level of the George Washington Bridge were closed for over an hour after steel beams on the back of a flatbed truck sprung loose and tumbled onto the roadway. When the beams fell off the truck, they took out some brickwork under an overpass, scattering debris across all of the lanes.

Vehicles directly behind the truck were stuck on the road waiting for the debris to be cleared and the beams to be moved for over an hour before traffic finally began to slowly move again around 6:30 a.m. However, two lanes were still closed as of 8:15 a.m. Commuters who need to get to Manhattan should take the Lincoln or Holland tunnels, where delays were around two hours and 45 minutes, respectively.