NEW YORK (PIX11) — A crash involving two trucks and a car on the inbound upper level of the George Washington Bridge caused traffic delays during the morning rush hour commute Wednesday.

Port Authority police blocked a lane, leaving only two lanes available. Drivers heading to Manhattan can expect delays of up to 45 minutes. Delays of at least 20 to 30 minutes can also be expected coming from Palisades Parkway.

For more information, check the PIX11 Traffic Center.