WASHINGTON (PIX11) — U.S. Rep. George Santos is facing a House Ethics Committee investigation, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy confirmed.

“Ethics is moving through and if Ethics finds something, we’ll take action,” McCarthy told reporters in Washington Tuesday.

On Tuesday, dozens of voters from Santos’ Queens and Long Island congressional district rode a bus to Washington to hand deliver a petition to Santos’ office. They want McCarthy to hold a vote to expel Santos from the U.S. House of Representatives.

Before leaving for Washington, Casey Sabella explained why she was making the trip, saying Santos “told intentional lies to get this community to vote for him.”

After arriving in Washington, the voters held a rally with Congressmen Dan Goldman and Ritchie Torres.

PIX11 News reached out to Santos’ press secretary for a response to the House Ethics Committee investigation and the Washington visit from New York voters. Santos’ office did not immediately respond to the request for a comment.