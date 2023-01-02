NEW YORK (PIX11) — George Santos is set to be sworn in to the House of Representatives Tuesday to represent New York’s 3rd Congressional district, despite misrepresenting several parts of his life story.

“I apologize if anybody feels hurt or betrayed,” Santos previously said during an interview with City & State.

During an appearance on Fox News Sunday retiring Republican Congressman Kevin Brady said “he’s certainly going to have to consider resigning.“

“Frankly he’s got to take some huge steps if he wants to regain trust and respect in his district,” Brady said.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has remained silent on Santos. McCarthy is currently in a fight of his own to secure support from fellow Republicans to become Speaker of the House.

Political strategist Basil Smikle Jr. believes McCarthy “needs that Santos vote, and Santos has already said he would support McCarthy as speaker so they sort of need each other.”

Several of Santos’ soon to be colleagues have called for a House Ethics Committee investigation into Santos’ actions, including Congressman Ritchie Torres.

“The process starts with the Office of Congressional Ethics which will conduct a preliminary review and then if the preliminary review finds that the allegations have merit, they will refer the matter to the Ethics Committee,” Torres said.