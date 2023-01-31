NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rep. George Santos may face legal ramifications amid ongoing investigations into a slew of both admitted and alleged lies, as well as his campaign finance records, fellow freshman Rep. Dan Goldman told PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday.

“[It’s] unlikely that he would be prosecuted for his lies about his education or his employment, but campaign finance fraud is a real thing,” said Goldman, a Democrat representing parts of Brooklyn and Manhattan, of Santos, a Republican representing parts of Queens and Long Island.

Santos has denied personal involvement with scrutinized amendments to finance records for his campaign, saying that they were handled by staffers.

Goldman also discussed issues affecting his district and New York City as a whole, including the Biden administration’s $292 million grant for rail tunnel projects, and plans to rehabilitate the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

