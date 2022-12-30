NEW YORK (PIX11) – At least one top former executive who has been linked to accused crypto-scammer Sam Bankman-Fried donated a combined $11,600 to U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos’ congressional campaign, Federal Election Commission (FEC) records show.

Per FEC records, attorney Daniel Friedberg donated the maximum allowable for individuals, $5,800, ($2,900 each for the primary and general elections) and earmarked the money for Santos through a Republican PAC, Winred.

On the FEC receipt for the donation, Friedberg states his employer as Alameda Research LLC. That company was established by Bankman-Fried as a trading firm and had close ties to his failed crypto-currency exchange, FTX. Friedberg served FTX as general counsel and chief regulatory officer.

Another contribution of $5,900 is attributed to John Trabucco of Wells, Maine. But the receipt lists his occupation as CEO and his employer as Alameda. Until August 2022, Sam Trabucco was the CEO of Alameda. It’s not known why someone named John Trabucco would list his occupation as CEO of Alameda nor what connection there may be between John and Sam. PIX11 was unable to reach John Trabucco for comment. Sam Trabucco resigned as Alameda co-CEO in late August, just before the roof caved in on Alameda and FTX in November.

Santos is now under investigation by the Nassau County District attorney’s office after revelation – first reported by The New York Times – that the Republican lied about his heritage, education and professional life when he campaigned successfully for U.S. Congress. Despite intensifying doubt about his fitness to hold federal office, Santos has thus far shown no signs of stepping aside — even as he has publicly admitted to a long list of fabrications.

He is scheduled to be sworn in Tuesday. If he assumes office, he could face investigations by the House Committee on Ethics and the Justice Department.

A spokesperson for Santos did not respond to PIX11’s request for comment.

Other high-profile people also contributed to Santos’ campaigns.

Billionaire Ken Fisher, who founded the financial advising firm Fisher Investments, and his wife Sherrilyn contributed $8,700 apiece. That includes $2,900 that apparently came via a joint fundraising committee led by Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Contributing $2,900 to Santos was Anthony Scaramucci. Scaramucci founded and runs the investment firm SkyBridge Capital. Scaramucci served as a communications director under then-President Donald Trump for 11 days. Since then, he has been critical of Trump. He previously had been supportive of the Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton campaigns.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press.