NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers and others across the country will soon be able to purchase their own George Santos bobbleheads.

Two versions are being offered by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum: a standard one and one with an extended Pinocchio-style nose. Talking bobbleheads will feature clips of some of Rep Santos’ lies about his resume and family heritage. As of Wednesday, the items are only available as a pre-sale.

“We have been receiving a growing number of requests for a bobblehead of George Santos,” museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “Some people have even said he’s an early candidate for ‘Bobblehead of the Year,’ so we decided to offer people the opportunity to secure their very own George Santos bobbleheads. No one knows how and when the drama surrounding George Santos will end, but we know the bobblehead will be the perfect collectible to commemorate this unbelievable story for years to come.”

Each bobblehead will cost $30, with $5 from each sale being donated to selected dog-focused GoFundMe campaigns. Rep. Santos is accused of taking $3,000 from a fundraiser that was supposed to support a veteran’s dying dog. The congressman previously refuted the veteran’s claims.

“The reports that I would let a dog die is shocking & insane,” he tweeted. “My work in animal advocacy was the labor of love & hard work.”