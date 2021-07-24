George Floyd statue vandalized in Brooklyn cleaned before move to Manhattan

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
george floyd statue in Brooklyn

A George Floyd statue by artist Chris Carnabuci was unveiled as part of Juneteenth celebration in Brooklyn on June 19, 2021. The U.S. on June 17 designated Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the country, a federal holiday with President Joe Biden urging Americans “to learn from our history.” (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — A statue of George Floyd that was defaced in Brooklyn has been cleaned and is headed for Manhattan’s Union Square.

The artwork was unveiled on the Juneteenth holiday in a spot on Flatbush Avenue.

Five days later on June 24, it was vandalized with black paint and marked with the logo of a white supremacist group.

But members of the group that installed the statue painstakingly cleaned it, and local residents and one of Floyd’s brothers gathered around it this week to bid farewell ahead of its long-planned move to Union Square to be part of an exhibition in September.

Vandalized statue of George Floyd
A statue of George Floyd in Brooklyn was vandalized on June 24, 2021. (PIX11)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Ben's body painting: Celebrating the 8th annual NYC Bodypainting Day

NYC Bodypainting Day: Models to march through NYC, Brooklyn in body paint

Water shoots from Manhattan street like geyser

Controversial ex-Dalton teacher explains lessons that drew criticism

The Market Line reopens after pandemic hiatus

Manhattan’s MIFUNE perfectly weaves Japanese tradition and French culture for a delectable eating experience

More Manhattan

Brooklyn Videos

'Neighborhood Stories': Keeping history alive in NYC communities

NYC Restaurant Week: Brooklyn's Tanoreen serving up Mediterranean and Middle Eastern goodness

Brooklyn senior starts community garden

NYC mayoral candidates agree on proposed gun trafficking law

NYC shootings: At least 6 shot in 3 incidents overnight, NYPD says

NYC shootings: NYPD adding more cops to hot spots amid surge in gun violence

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter