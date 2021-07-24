A George Floyd statue by artist Chris Carnabuci was unveiled as part of Juneteenth celebration in Brooklyn on June 19, 2021. The U.S. on June 17 designated Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the country, a federal holiday with President Joe Biden urging Americans “to learn from our history.” (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — A statue of George Floyd that was defaced in Brooklyn has been cleaned and is headed for Manhattan’s Union Square.

The artwork was unveiled on the Juneteenth holiday in a spot on Flatbush Avenue.

Five days later on June 24, it was vandalized with black paint and marked with the logo of a white supremacist group.

But members of the group that installed the statue painstakingly cleaned it, and local residents and one of Floyd’s brothers gathered around it this week to bid farewell ahead of its long-planned move to Union Square to be part of an exhibition in September.

