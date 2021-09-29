‘Knight in shining armor’: Donation keeps Village Halloween Parade alive

NEW YORK — The city’s Village Halloween Parade got quite the treat this year — a generous donation to keep the event running.

Native New Yorker Jason Feldman, senior vice president of wealth management at UBS Financial Services, and his wife, Missy, are fans of the celebration. Jason Feldman said hearing about a possible cancelation of the parade left him “devastated,” so he stepped in to help.

“Although he’s going to be attending the parade dressed as a monk … we all know he’s actually a knight in shining armor,” parade director Jeanne Fleming said in a press release.

“I immediately felt called to save the parade,” Jason Feldman said. “I know it’s not literally the shot in the arm most people are looking for, but I would suggest it’s the best medicine for our city.”

So, after a taking a year off due to the pandemic, the parade is officially making its return on Oct. 31 from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. The theme is “Let’s Play” and is dedicated to the children who didn’t get a proper Halloween celebration last year. The event will follow all CDC guidelines, and will also require something that’s already commonplace Halloween night: masking.

“We are so incredibly grateful to [Jason] for helping us preserve this longtime New York tradition—especially during a year when New Yorkers need some levity and something to look forward to before winter descends on us again,” Fleming said.