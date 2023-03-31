NEW YORK (PIX11) — Friday marks Transgender Day of Visibility, but the reality is so many in the trans community feel invisible.

Part of that feeling is attributed to being unable to be out safely.

Rae McDaniel, a non-binary therapist, advises those transitioning to live authentically.

“I describe it as wearing a shoe that’s a size too small. After a while, it starts to blister, and you cannot ignore it. The simplest definition for feeling invisible is that you’re not seen,” McDaniel said. “And if you can imagine walking around the world, simply not being seen for who you are, and having a large part of your identity erased on a day-to-day basis, I’m sure you could imagine how difficult and isolating that is. It’s a painful feeling. The fear is not unfounded. We are living in a world where there are record numbers of anti-trans legislation that have passed or put forth, and that is scary.”

Two steps are critical, having a support group who respects who you are in a safe space to be who you are.

McDaniel outlines the importance of telling people how you want to be treated to live shamelessly and reclaim your joy in their book: Gender Magic.